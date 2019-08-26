25 EU Member States Have Proposed Their Own Commissioners

Today is the deadline set by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, for the governments of the Member States to nominate their own commissioners. So far, 25 of the 28 countries have proposals. Italy and France did not meet the deadline set by Ursula von der Leyen and Britain refused to appoint a new commissioner because the country hopes to leave the European Union by 1 November, when the current commission's term expires.

The political season in Brussels begins with Ursula von der Leyen's talks with the Commissioners-designate of the 28 Member States.

25 countries have so far named their names, including 10 women, including Maria Gabriel. Ursula von der Leyen said that she wants to achieve parity - 50% of the commissioners are women and 50% men. Whether she can fulfill this promise is yet to be seen in the coming days.

The two countries that have not yet identified their candidates are France and Italy - there is a government crisis in Italy, but it is not clear why France has not identified its candidate for commissioner.

The fact that names are provided by countries does not automatically mean that they will become Commissioners. First, they must be approved by Ursula von der Leyen herself, and then by the committees of the European Parliament. This will happen at the end of September.

Currently, the two main political parties in Europe - the European People's Party and the Party of European Socialists - have an equal number of candidates.

Ursula von der Leyen will speak with each candidate individually.