More Than 12,000 Water Analyzes in Sofia are Performed Every Month

More than 12,000 water analyzes in Sofia are performed by laboratory specialists every month. Tests are also made using a technique similar to wine tasting. The aim is to guarantee the quality of the water that the citizens of Sofia drink.


Organoleptic. This complex word is called the analysis of water for taste and smell. This type of test is conducted in a special "white room", isolated from external factors. There is a so-called sensor operator, who receives samples through a small window to determine the taste and smell of water.

Three laboratory technicians, independently of each other, test the water and describe their conclusions. By standard, one of them is the chairman and makes the final quality assessment decision. More specialists are needed to test the water.

At least one hour before the test, the technicians must not have eaten or drank any liquids. In addition, they must not be smokers or pregnant women.

To maintain this standard, water quality is monitored daily through scheduled tests, user alerts or internal controls.

