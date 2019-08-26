London Gives £ 10m For Afforestation of the Amazon Forest
This was announced by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, writes NOVA TV.
On the sidelines of the G7 summit in Biarritz, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that his country will allocate 10 million pounds for reforestation of the Amazon forest, BTA reports
Johnson made his statement shortly before the G7 leaders' session on the environment began.
The British Prime Minister also expressed confidence that the UK will host the next international climate conference to be held in 2020.