Australia is Considering Blocking Sites with Violent and Extremist Content

World | August 26, 2019, Monday // 11:58| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Australia is Considering Blocking Sites with Violent and Extremist Content

Australia is considering blocking websites that distribute violent and terrorist content. This was announced by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison during the G7 summit in Biarritz, quoted by BTA.

Morrison said those measures are needed to avoid the dissemination of such "disgusting materials" on the network.

On March 15, an Australian shot dead 51 people in two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, and the attacks themselves were broadcast live on the internet. This showed that websites and platforms could be used to distribute extremist content with violence and terrorism, Morrison said in a statement. It recalls that such disgusting content has no place in Australia.

Measures that will be taken will restrict access to domains distributing terrorist documents. In addition, the Crisis Coordination Center will constantly monitor incidents of terrorism and extreme violence in order to block them online.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Australia, Internet, terrorism, violence, scott morrison
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria