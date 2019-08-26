Australia is Considering Blocking Sites with Violent and Extremist Content

Australia is considering blocking websites that distribute violent and terrorist content. This was announced by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison during the G7 summit in Biarritz, quoted by BTA.

Morrison said those measures are needed to avoid the dissemination of such "disgusting materials" on the network.

On March 15, an Australian shot dead 51 people in two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, and the attacks themselves were broadcast live on the internet. This showed that websites and platforms could be used to distribute extremist content with violence and terrorism, Morrison said in a statement. It recalls that such disgusting content has no place in Australia.

Measures that will be taken will restrict access to domains distributing terrorist documents. In addition, the Crisis Coordination Center will constantly monitor incidents of terrorism and extreme violence in order to block them online.