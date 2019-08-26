Donald Tusk Urged End to Trade Wars

European Council President Donald Tusk said yesterday that trade wars should stop. If the US uses customs for political reasons, it will endanger the world.

At a press conference to open the G7 summit, Tusk said that “Trade deals and the reform of WTO are better than trade wars,"

"Trade war will lead to recession, while trade deals will boost the economy, not to mention the fact that trade wars among G7 members will lead to eroding of the already weakened trust among us."

Tusk noted that if US President Donald Trump uses tariffs as a political tool, it poses a worldwide threat.

About the US-France tax dispute over digital companies, Tusk said the EU would stand on France's side if the United States responds with a duty on French wines. If that happens, Brussels will also respond, Tusk said.