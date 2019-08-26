No Hot Water in Several Metropolitan Areas

''Toplofikatsiya Sofia'' reminds its customers that from 00:00 am today to 24 am on August 31, 2019 inclusive, the supply of hot water to some of the regions in the capital will be stopped due to planned repairs.

No hot water remains: "Fondovi Zhilishta", "Sveta Troitsa" residential complex, ''Banishora'', ''Zone B-5'', ''B-18'', ''B-19''. The water will also be stopped in part of the center. These repair activities will be combined with the planned repair of the main industrial water supply pipeline supplied by Sofiyska Voda AD.

Customers can obtain detailed information on the site of Toplofikatsiya Sofia as well as on the phones of the company.

