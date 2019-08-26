Bulgarians Have Saved BGN 53 billion in Banks

Bulgarians have a deposit of over BGN 53 billion at the end of July. Household savings increased 8.1% compared to the same month last year, according to BNB statistics.



Significant growth of deposits was also registered in financial enterprises. They jumped 35.1% in July 2019 compared to July 2018 and reached BGN 3,500 billion or 3% of GDP at the end of this month.

Deposits by non-financial corporations amount to BGN 24.144 billion or 20.9% of GDP.

At the end of July 2019, loans to the non-governmental sector amounted to BGN 59.860 billion (51.7% of GDP) compared to BGN 59.372 billion as of June 2019 (51.3% of GDP). In July 2019, they are up 6.5% on an annual basis

Net foreign assets amounted to BGN 60.015 billion at the end of the reporting month, compared to BGN 58.287 billion at the end of June 2019, an increase of 11.5% compared to July 2018 (11.8% annual increase in June 2019).