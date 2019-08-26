285 Women Were Killed in Turkey in just Seven Months

285 women were killed in Turkey in the first seven months of 2019, Yeni Safak reports. In July alone, 31 women were killed in the country.

According to the publication, the number of women homicide victims has increased fourfold in the last seven years.

The newspaper notes that, despite the public's desire to stop violence against women, and especially killings, the opposite is true.

In the last ten years, 2337 women have been killed in Turkey. In 2011, 121 women were killed and in 2018, the number grows to 440.

This negative trend is expected to continue, Yeni Safak writes.