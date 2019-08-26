Today Is the World Dog Day!

On August 26, we celebrate World Dog Day. On this day, dog lovers celebrate with their four-legged, furry friends.

Our pets are an integral part of the family. They are loyal, loving, and dedicated, and despite the fact that their mischief can sometimes make a person out of balance, no dog owner would part with his best friend.

Many studies have shown that dogs are wonderful therapists and their presence is able to get people out of a condition of very severe depression.

And if there's a story that can truly touch us, it's the one of Hachiko's dog from Shibuya Station in Japan. The four-legged pet becomes a symbol of loyalty and devotion to his master, even years after his death.

The holiday was founded in 2004 by Pet & Family Lifestyle Expert and Animal Advocate,Colleen Paige, also the founder of National Puppy Day, National Mutt Day and National Cat Day and many more philanthropic days to bring attention to the plight of animals and encourage adoption. The date of August 26th is significant, as it's the date that Colleen's family adopted her first dog "Sheltie" when Colleen was 10 years old.