G7 Discusses Russia's Return

G-7 leaders discussed the return to the G-8 format with Russia's participation at a summit in the French city of Biarritz, Kyodo news agency reported, citing sources from Japanese government circles.

No details were provided about the content of the interview, and an agency source said the information "will never be disclosed".

Earlier, US President Donald Trump agreed to a proposal by his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, to invite Russia to the G7 summit in 2020 in the US.

Vladimir Putin, for his part, said that Russia considered all contacts with the G7 countries useful and did not rule out the resumption of the G8 form. German Chancellor Angela Merkel linked the issue of the resumption of the G-8 with progress in resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

The G-7 is an association of economically developed countries that includes the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France and Japan. In the form of the seven, the club has existed from 1976 to 1997. After Russia's accession, it became known as the G8