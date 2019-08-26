The World's Five Highest Paid Actresses According to the Forbes Ranking

The American actress Scarlett Johansson tops the list of highest paid actresses once again according to Forbes magazine. She earned $ 56 million for the year.

Last year, Johansson also took the first place in the chart, earning $ 40.5 million between June 2017 and June 2018. As Forbes noted, the role of the Russian spy on the revenge squad in the movie Black Widow proved to be particularly lucrative role for Johansson - this role has raised the actress's income four times.

According to the magazine, this year, most of her revenue comes from filming fees in Marvel's films - again - The Black Widow and Avengers: Endgame.

The second place in the ranking is occupied by the star of the television series “Modern Family" Sofia Vergara with an income of $ 44.1 million.

Reese Witherspoon climbed two places from the previous year and finished third. Forbes estimated her income at $ 35 million.

Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Aniston share the fifth place.