The UK Can only Pay £ 9 Billion to Brexit Without a Deal

World » EU | August 26, 2019, Monday // 08:52| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The UK Can only Pay £ 9 Billion to Brexit Without a Deal www.pixabay.com

The UK will not pay the full amount of the EU divorce deal if the country goes out without an agreement, and the United States has to lift restrictions on British business if they want to reach a trade deal with London after Brexit. This was expected to be announced yesterday in Biarritz at the G7 summit by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, BNR reports.

Boris Johnson's first meeting this morning was with US President Donald Trump, with the British prime minister already pointing out that there are serious barriers to British business in the United States. But to reach the much-desired bilateral free trade agreement, those restrictions must be abolished, Johnson said.

He added that he had already discussed the issue with Donald Trump and will raise it again. On another sensitive topic - Brexit, Boris Johnson will talk to the President of the Council of Europe Donald Tusk and inform him that the UK will pay only about a quarter of the EU divorce deal, or 9 out of a total of £ 39 billion if the country leave the EU without a deal.

A team of lawyers said that in the absence of a "transitional period", the country's spending on the EU will sharply decrease.

Meanwhile, it has become known that Boris Johnson has requested information from government legal adviser Jeffrey Cox whether the parliament can be dissolved in five weeks from 9 September, which again confirms rumours that the prime minister will try to stop the MPs from postponing Brexit.

Further information about the unfolding events will be provided.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: UK, Brexit, EU, Boris Johnson
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria