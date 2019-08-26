Leonardo DiCaprio Donates $ 5 million for the Amazon Rainforest Fires
Leonardo DiCaprio gives $ 5 million for the fight with the fires in the Amazon. The Environmental Protection Fund (EPF), which also features Steve Jobs' widow, has announced that the funds are available.
DiCaprio is heavily involved in the fight against the climate change and has repeatedly called for the Amazon situation to be taken seriously by the world elite.
The five million will be donated to Native American tribes and five local wildfire organizations.
Since the foundation, which is named after Leonardo DiCaprio, was created, it has raised about $ 100 million for environmental causes.
