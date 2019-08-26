Leonardo DiCaprio Donates $ 5 million for the Amazon Rainforest Fires

Society | August 26, 2019, Monday // 08:40| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Leonardo DiCaprio Donates $ 5 million for the Amazon Rainforest Fires Twitter/@LeoDiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio gives $ 5 million for the fight with the fires in the Amazon. The Environmental Protection Fund (EPF), which also features Steve Jobs' widow, has announced that the funds are available.

DiCaprio is heavily involved in the fight against the climate change and has repeatedly called for the Amazon situation to be taken seriously by the world elite.

The five million will be donated to Native American tribes and five local wildfire organizations.

Since the foundation, which is named after Leonardo DiCaprio, was created, it has raised about $ 100 million for environmental causes.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Leonardo DiCaprio, Amazon, forest fires
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria