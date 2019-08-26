A 2-Year-Old Child Was Attacked by a Tiger at a Thai Zoo

A 2- year-old child from Israel was attacked by a tiger on Thai island Koh Samui after the big cat broke away from its trainer at the Koh Samui Zoo.

The trainers kicked the tiger in the head in a desperate attempt to rid the young child of it. After the incident, the child was taken to a local hospital where doctors performed a CT scan.

Israeli officials are doing everything they can to help the 2-year-old child. Although the baby underwent surgery, it is not clear what the results are. He and his family are expected to return to Israel.