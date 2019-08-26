A 2-Year-Old Child Was Attacked by a Tiger at a Thai Zoo

Society » INCIDENTS | August 26, 2019, Monday // 08:25| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: A 2-Year-Old Child Was Attacked by a Tiger at a Thai Zoo www.pixabay.com

A 2- year-old child from Israel was attacked by a tiger on Thai island Koh Samui after the big cat broke away from its trainer at the Koh Samui Zoo.

The trainers kicked the tiger in the head in a desperate attempt to rid the young child of it. After the incident, the child was taken to a local hospital where doctors performed a CT scan.

Israeli officials are doing everything they can to help the 2-year-old child. Although the baby underwent surgery, it is not clear what the results are. He and his family are expected to return to Israel.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Thailand, Koh Samui, zoo, tiger
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria