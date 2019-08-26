The hotel in which the two Britons who died of Legionnaires' disease stayed, is being checked. The Ministry of Tourism will inspect the hotel, together with the Food Agency, the Health Inspectorate and the Commission for Consumer Protection

According to foreign media publications, the two Britons became infected in Bulgaria. However, Bulgaria’s health authorities have explained that such bacteria can be found anywhere where there is stagnant water - including unused for several days fountains and showers.