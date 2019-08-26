The Hotel in Which the Two Britons Who Died of Legionnaires' Disease Stayed, Is Being Checked
Society | August 26, 2019, Monday // 08:14| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The hotel in which the two Britons who died of Legionnaires' disease stayed, is being checked. The Ministry of Tourism will inspect the hotel, together with the Food Agency, the Health Inspectorate and the Commission for Consumer Protection
According to foreign media publications, the two Britons became infected in Bulgaria. However, Bulgaria’s health authorities have explained that such bacteria can be found anywhere where there is stagnant water - including unused for several days fountains and showers.
- » 285 Women Were Killed in Turkey in just Seven Months
- » Today Is the World Dog Day!
- » A Fire Affected about 1,000 Acres near Harmanli
- » Car Queues at the Border with Greece
- » Leonardo DiCaprio Donates $ 5 million for the Amazon Rainforest Fires
- » The EU Allocates € 100 Billion to the European Future Fund to Boost the European Business