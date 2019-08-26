The Hotel in Which the Two Britons Who Died of Legionnaires' Disease Stayed, Is Being Checked

Society | August 26, 2019, Monday // 08:14| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Hotel in Which the Two Britons Who Died of Legionnaires' Disease Stayed, Is Being Checked www.pixabay.com

The hotel in which the two Britons who died of Legionnaires' disease stayed, is being checked. The Ministry of Tourism will inspect the hotel, together with the Food Agency, the Health Inspectorate and the Commission for Consumer Protection

According to foreign media publications, the two Britons became infected in Bulgaria. However, Bulgaria’s health authorities have explained that such bacteria can be found anywhere where there is stagnant water - including unused for several days fountains and showers.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: hotel, checks, Legionnaires' disease
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria