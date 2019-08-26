Sunny Today, Hot in the Afternoon

Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 26, 2019, Monday // 07:49| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Sunny Today, Hot in the Afternoon

It will be sunny again today, hot in the afternoon, meteorologist Krasimir Stoev of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency.

In the afternoon, clouds will increase at times but only some mountainous areas can expect brief showers. There will be light to moderate wind. Temperatures between 31C and 36C. The atmospheric pressure will remain slightly higher than the average for the month.

It will be mostly sunny and warm on the Black Sea caost, with moderate east wind and maximum air temperatures at 28-31C. The temperature of the seawater is 26-27C.

 

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sunny, hot, weather, NIMH, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria