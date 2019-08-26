Sunny Today, Hot in the Afternoon

It will be sunny again today, hot in the afternoon, meteorologist Krasimir Stoev of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency.

In the afternoon, clouds will increase at times but only some mountainous areas can expect brief showers. There will be light to moderate wind. Temperatures between 31C and 36C. The atmospheric pressure will remain slightly higher than the average for the month.



It will be mostly sunny and warm on the Black Sea caost, with moderate east wind and maximum air temperatures at 28-31C. The temperature of the seawater is 26-27C.