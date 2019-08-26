G-7 Leaders Will Discuss Climate Change

The topic divides the forum participants, writes NOVA TV. 


G-7 leaders will discuss climate change today. This is also the topic that separates the forum participants.

Donald Trump is a known opponent of the fight against global warming and announced the withdrawal of the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement. This is one of the reasons why there will be no closing document on the meeting.

Instead, Emmanuel Macron and Donald Trump are expected to replace the Agreement with a joint press conference later today to answer questions.

