Bulgaria: Ekaterina Zaharieva Will be on a Working Visit to Romania

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva is leaving for Romania today, reported BTA.

Bulgaria's first diplomat will meet with Romanian Prime Minister Vasilica Viorica Dăncilă, with Foreign Minister Ramona Nicole Mănescu   and with Delegate for European Affairs George Chamba.

Zaharieva will be a guest at the Romanian diplomatic service's ambassadorial conference and will give a lecture to Romanian diplomatic missions leaders around the world.

