August 25, 2019, Sunday
Bulgaria: In the last 5 years, No Sea Cruises From the Ports of Varna and Burgas Have been Realized

In the last 5 years, no sea cruises from the ports of Varna and Burgas have been realized in Bulgaria. This is evidenced by Eurostat data on maritime tourism in EU countries last year.

Although our country has no sea cruises in recent years, many of our travel companies offer cruises that do not depart from Bulgarian ports. They are with the most famous companies in the industry - with organized transport and with included airline tickets.

According to Eurostat, last year the number of passengers traveling by sea from EU cruise to various destinations reached seven million, surpassing the 2012 record. Most travelers have embarked on a cruise from Italy, European statistics show.

Among the five EU countries most often chosen as the starting point of the trip are Spain, Germany, the United Kingdom and Belgium.

The leader in cruise travel is Greece. Apart from Bulgaria, our northern neighbour Romania has not completed a single cruise from its port last year.

