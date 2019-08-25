Cyprus Launches a Mass Tree Planting Campaign

Cyprus Launches a Mass Tree Planting Campaign

An ambitious mass tree planting project has started in Cyprus. The initiative has been taken as part of the fight against climate change, which is already seriously affecting and threatening the Mediterranean island.

 The first announced action was entitled "300,000 trees in Nicosia" - 1 tree for each resident of the Cypriot capital, the initiators explained. Other cities in the country have already joined it - 300,000 trees in Limassol, 100,000 trees each in Larnaca and Paphos. Thus, the project already includes a total of 800,000 trees for planting, one for each resident of Cyprus, whose population is around 850,000.

The aim of the organizers is to mobilize the entire Cypriot society at all levels - local authorities, forestry departments, universities, schools and other institutions, towards a greener island and prevent it from becoming a wilderness. International research on the effects of climate change on Cyprus and the Eastern Mediterranean region is warning of such danger.

Preparations are underway for a large-scale civic eco-project. Municipalities have said they will provide areas for tree planting, and the forest department will provide seedlings and know-how. The campaign will be funded through donations and through charity concerts and exhibitions.

The collective tree planting in Cyprus is expected to begin in October.

Tags: seedlings, environment, Cyprus, trees, ecology, donations
