The G-7 Will Help Fight the Big Fires in the Amazon

Leaders of seven largest economies agree to assist countries affected by disaster, writes NOVA TV.



World leaders at the G7 summit have agreed to help countries affected by the huge fires that devastate the Amazon rainforest in the fastest possible way. This was stated on Sunday by French President Emmanuel Macron.

"We have all agreed to help those countries that have been affected by the fires as quickly as possible," he told reporters at a summit in the southwestern French resort of Biarritz.