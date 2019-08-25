MFA: Due to Transport Strikes in Spain, There May be Difficulties with the Transport

Due to transport strikes in Spain, difficulties in transport for Bulgarian tourists at the end of August are possible, the Foreign Ministry warned.

The Foreign Ministry points out that security personnel are on permanent strike at Pratt Airport (Barcelona) from 9 August 2019. Cabin staff at Ryanair Airlines are planning strike action in Spain on 1, 2, 6, 8, September 13, 15, 20, 22, 27 and 29 (all Fridays and Sundays of the month). Strikes by pilots are also possible.

Ground staff at Iberia Airlines are planning 4 days of strike action at Pratt - Barcelona Airport (24 and 25 August) and Barajas Airport - Madrid (30 and 31 August). They may also be joined by company staff at Bilbao Airport.

The Rail Trade Unions (RENFE) provides for eight-hour strikes on 31 August and 1 September. The previous ones did not cause any serious difficulties.

In case of need, Bulgarian citizens can contact the Bulgarian Embassy in Madrid at the following telephone number: +34 913455761 and outside working hours at + 34 913 456 651.

Signals and requests for assistance in case of distress situations of Bulgarian citizens are received 24 hours a day on the hotlines of the Situation Center Directorate: +359 2 948 24 04; +359 2 971 38 56 or email: crisis @ mfa.