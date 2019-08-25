Iran Will Allow Women to Attend National Football Team Match

Iran will allow women to visit the stadium for the national qualification of the national football team against Cambodia on October 10 in Tehran.

This was announced by the country's sports ministry after FIFA threatened their federation with fines if they did not soften the rules for women's attendance at matches.


The ban on women from playing stadiums dates back to the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

