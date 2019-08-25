The Talks on Controversial Topics at the G7 Summit Begin

Politics » DIPLOMACY | August 25, 2019, Sunday // 10:16| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Talks on Controversial Topics at the G7 Summit Begin www.pixabay.com

The G-7 summit continues in the French resort of Biarritz. Following the formal opening on Saturday night, the leaders of the seven most advanced industrialized nations are beginning the talks.

They will discuss the situation in Syria, Libya, Iran and Ukraine, the relations with Russia, the problems facing the world economy, the fight against inequality and climate issues - among them the forest fires in Brazil. Due to their different positions, the participants in the forum are unlikely to reach a common final opinion.

Thousands of protesters marched at G7 protests near the French coastal resort of Biarritz to demand action from world leaders, in a 4-km hike to a city on the border with Spain, CNN reported. It included anti-capitalists, environmentalists, anti-globalists. Today is the meeting between the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Donald Trump.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: G7, summit, talks
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria