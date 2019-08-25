The Talks on Controversial Topics at the G7 Summit Begin

The G-7 summit continues in the French resort of Biarritz. Following the formal opening on Saturday night, the leaders of the seven most advanced industrialized nations are beginning the talks.

They will discuss the situation in Syria, Libya, Iran and Ukraine, the relations with Russia, the problems facing the world economy, the fight against inequality and climate issues - among them the forest fires in Brazil. Due to their different positions, the participants in the forum are unlikely to reach a common final opinion.

Thousands of protesters marched at G7 protests near the French coastal resort of Biarritz to demand action from world leaders, in a 4-km hike to a city on the border with Spain, CNN reported. It included anti-capitalists, environmentalists, anti-globalists. Today is the meeting between the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Donald Trump.