Boris Johnson: Britain Will Be an International, Outward-Looking Country after Brexit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday pledged to build an "international, outward-looking Britain" after leaving the European Union after more than 40 years, which will continue to be an “energetic partner” to its international allies, AFP and The Guardian reported.

“My message to G7 leaders this week is this. The Britain I lead will be an international, outward-looking, self-confident nation,” he said in remarks released by Downing Street in advance of the meeting. “We will be an energetic partner on the world stage. We will stand alongside our G7 allies to solve the most pressing international issues.”, he said on the eve of the top economics summit in France.

