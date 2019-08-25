Bulgarian PM Borisov: The Government Provided BGN 82.510 Million for the Repair of the Su-25

The government has fulfilled its commitment and provided BGN 82.510 million to the Ministry of Defense for the aircraft, Prime Minister Boyko Borisov announced on his Facebook page.

"I visited the Bezmer Air Base, where I got acquainted with the state of the Su-25 aircraft. I was informed that the Ministry of War had already transferred the amount to the company that would repair the Su-25. I expect the competent authorities to prepare the aircraft for transportation and repair to start in the short term, "Borisov added.

According to him, this will allow the restoration of the airworthiness of Su-25 aircraft and preserve the acquired defense capabilities in the period until the acquisition of the new type of combat aircraft.