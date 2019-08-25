The Escaped Prisoners from the Prison in Stara Zagora are Moldovan Citizens
The escaped prisoners in Stara Zagora are Moldovan citizens, BGNES reported.
The incident happened yesterday afternoon.
The Ministry of Justice announced that at the Stara Zagora Prison Hostel at the Stara Zagora Prison, the members of the security guards found that two prisoners had escaped by overcoming a security facility.
In full interaction with the Ministry of Interior authorities, an alarm was announced and the persons were released for a nationwide search.
Justice Minister Danail Kirilov has ordered an urgent inquiry to clarify the circumstances of the case.
- » The Recent Fake Bomb Alerts Turned out to Be Part of an International Action
- » Police Detained a Bulgarian in France with Nearly 30 kg of Cannabis
- » 1kg of Cocaine and Almost 5kg of Heroin Seized by Police in Plovdiv Area
- » Cyberterrorists Attacked 40 US Cities
- » Bulgarian Special Prosecutor's Office Files Indictment Against Controversial Banevi Family
- » Over One Tonne of Cannabis Was Found Aboard a Yacht in Greece