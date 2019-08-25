The Escaped Prisoners from the Prison in Stara Zagora are Moldovan Citizens

The escaped prisoners in Stara Zagora are Moldovan citizens, BGNES reported.

The incident happened yesterday afternoon.

The Ministry of Justice announced that at the Stara Zagora Prison Hostel at the Stara Zagora Prison, the members of the security guards found that two prisoners had escaped by overcoming a security facility.

In full interaction with the Ministry of Interior authorities, an alarm was announced and the persons were released for a nationwide search.

Justice Minister Danail Kirilov has ordered an urgent inquiry to clarify the circumstances of the case.