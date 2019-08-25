The Escaped Prisoners from the Prison in Stara Zagora are Moldovan Citizens

Crime | August 25, 2019, Sunday // 10:05| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Escaped Prisoners from the Prison in Stara Zagora are Moldovan Citizens

The escaped prisoners in Stara Zagora are Moldovan citizens, BGNES reported.

The incident happened yesterday afternoon.

The Ministry of Justice announced that at the Stara Zagora Prison Hostel at the Stara Zagora Prison, the members of the security guards found that two prisoners had escaped by overcoming a security facility.

In full interaction with the Ministry of Interior authorities, an alarm was announced and the persons were released for a nationwide search.

Justice Minister Danail Kirilov has ordered an urgent inquiry to clarify the circumstances of the case.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria