The Samples for Legionnaires’ Disease Taken from the Hotel Where the British Tourists Have Stayed Are Negative
In relation with information of the British tabloid Mirror about two British tourists who had passed away from Legionnaires’ disease after staying at a hotel in Bulgaria, the Bulgarian Ministry of Health informs that the samples for Legionnaires’ disease taken from the hotel in Sunny Beach resort at the Bulgarian Black sea coast, where the British tourists were accommodated before the beginning of the summer tourist season, are negative, BNR reported.
The Ministry of Health notes that the hotels in Sunny Beach resort are subject to scheduled and unscheduled control and tests, including tests for Legionnaires’ disease.
