Sunny and Hot Saturday

According to NIMH, it will be sunny and hot today, with light cloud in the afternoon mainly in mountainous areas. There will be light east-northeast wind, in the Eastern and Northern Bulgaria. The weather with maximum temperatures from 32C to 37C. Atmospheric pressure is and will remain slightly higher than the average for August.

It will be sunny on the Black Sea coast, with moderate, northeast wind. Maximum air temperatures between 29C and 32C. The temperature of the sea water is 26 -27C.

