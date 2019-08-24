Sofia residents will be able to track information about upcoming disasters in the city via their phone. The new mobile app is based on a German model, and the idea of ​​launching it in the capital came from a visit by a team of the Emergency Relief and Prevention Directorate in Berlin at the invitation of the Fraunhofer Institute for Open Communication Systems (FOKUS).

“Moskova” 33 employees were shown the KATWARN system, which is a method of alerting the population and providing it with information under state authority for impending storms, earthquakes, lightning, hailstorms, as well as for fires, floods, closed large commercial sites or streets and boulevards.

"KATWARN is a multichannel system that can spread warning messages in many different ways and accordingly inform people, for example, via sms, email, app, advertising digital panels, social networks, cars etc.," the municipality explains.

The system is currently operating successfully in Germany and Austria. Large industrial plants, police stations, chemical plants and ports used it as a closed corporate alert system. Members of the European Commission also have a downloaded application and will be taking advantage of its services this year.