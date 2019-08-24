9 Kilometers Long Car Queue at The Danube Bridge 2 Border Checkpoint

The car queue at The Danube Bridge 2 border checkpoint is approximately 9 kilometers long. The situation is extremely difficult. The reason for the heavy traffic is the installation of radioactivity sensors by the Romanians. Only one corridor is working towards Bulgaria’s northern neighbour.

"We've been waiting for two hours. There is no hope of crossing the border today. Probably it will happen tomorrow morning, "a stranded tire driver told NOVA.

His colleague said there were people waiting for over 10 hours now. The drivers of freight vehicles are adamant that some alternative means of passage should be devised to avoid such situations. In their opinion, what is happening is illogical.

