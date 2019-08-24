5 Magnitude Earthquake on the Richter Scale Strikes Japan
A 5-magnitude earthquake was registered this morning east of the Japanese coast, according to the US Geological Survey.
The epicentre of the earthquake was 128 km east of Namie, Fukushima Prefecture. The depth was 8 km.
