Bulgarian PM Borisov: We Suggest to Have a Cybersecurity Department in the European Commission
Just over a month after the personal data of more than 5 million Bulgarians were hacked from the National Revenue Agency, Prime Minister Boyko Borisov announced that our country wanted a cybersecurity department in the new European Commission.
He added that he had demanded that European leaders keep mind Bulgaria's current digitalization plans, but that it should expand.
Prime Minister Boyko Borisov has flatly rejected Politico's information that our country will seek the Agriculture portfolio of the new European Commission. He reacted sharply to a question on the subject.
"Someone is making up nonsense and you are forcing me to comment on it. What we want is developing modern spheres - Cybersecurity, IT Technology Management. I said that a month and a half ago. What is Agriculture for us?" "There, the money is clearly and precisely distributed to all countries. What are we going to do with Agriculture," asked Boyko Borisov. "
