Bulgaria: Warning of Dangerous Undercurrents Along the Bulgarian Black Sea Coast

Experts advise beachgoers to be aware of rough sea, high waves, strong winds and undercurrents, which typically occur at this time of the year, reports BNT. 

Tourists are recommended to comply with the flag signaling and not enter the sea when the flag is red.

There has been an undercurrent in the recent 10 days and this has led to unpleasant incidents. Currently, the flag at beaches in Varna is yellow, tourists should use extra caution.

The weather has been hot since the beginning of the week and is expected to remain high over the weekend - about 32 - 35 degrees per Celsius.

The medical service at the beaches in Varna told BNT that there were no reports of fainted people, but advise tourists to avoid standing in the open sun for a long time and recommend drinking plenty of water.

