Traffic on Struma Motorway Expected to be Allowed Partially from Friday

Traffic on the Struma motorway in the direction to Sofia is expected to be allowed partially from today, the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) said on August 23. The traffic will be reopened for cars. First, it will be examined how much weight the fire-damaged viaduct near Dupnica can withstand. Today, the Head of RIA, Georgi Terziyski, inspects the clearing of the stored waste under the bridge that caused the fire.

Specialists are currently testing the roadway and the weight it can bear. There are 6 heavy goods vehicles parked on it, and there are sensors underneath to identify the weight. If the tests turn out to be positive and the lane can be opened to traffic, the so-called "reverse movement" will be introduced. In the lane towards Sofia, traffic will be allowed today and tomorrow only for cars traveling in the direction to Greece, to facilitate traffic. Those traveling to Sofia will have to take the existing bypass route along the main E-79 road.

On Sunday and Monday, traffic will be restored on the lane to Sofia, but only cars traveling to Sofia will be allowed on it.

After assessing traffic intensity during the weekends, the RIA will decide on how to restore traffic permanently in this lane only.

The other lane in the direction of Greece would require repair. A total of 13 viaduct columns from the viaduct of Strouma Motorway were damaged in the fire. The road to Greece is more seriously damaged and it will take about 4 months to repair it.