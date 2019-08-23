100 Tonnes of Sunflower Seed Destroyed by Fire in Silo in Varna

100 tonnes of sunflower seed was destroyed in a fire that broke in a silo in the village of Blaskovo near Varna, said the press office of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior. The incident was reported yesterday around 04.39 pm. Two firefighting crews arrived at the scene. Thanks to their timely actions, the silo and the remaining 500 tonnes of grain stored in it were saved. The alleged cause of the fire was a technical malfunction – an accident on an escalator. Over the past 24 hours in Varna, 11 firefighting operations took place for burning dry grass and waste, with no material damage, technical assistance was provided at two addresses.