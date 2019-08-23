Bulgarian PM: Government is Implementing Consistent Policy to Build and Renovate Sports Facilities Across the Country

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has met with the management of Arda Professional Football Club (PFC) and the team who developed a project for further modernization of the Arena Arda stadium in Kardzhali, said the government press office. The modernization is needed so that the football club can host their home games in Kardzhali.

Prime Minister Borisov stressed that the government is implementing a consistent policy to build and renovate the sports facilities across the country. He said all other A Group teams had received state funding. "We supported all of them – either with grass or with lighting," said Borissov.

Since July this year, Arda PFC has been in the First Professional Football League of the Bulgarian Championship. One of the requirements for hosting home matches of the Premier League teams is that the stadium should have special lighting. The stadium in Kardzhali, completely renovated in 2018, does not have such lighting, which is why Arda plays its home games at Lokomotiv Stadium in Plovdiv.