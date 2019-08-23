Bulgarian Mountain Rescuers: Injured Tourist near Malyovitsa Peak is Safe
Two teams of the Mountain Rescue Service (MRS) were able to reach the Ukrainian tourist who got injured near Malyovitsa Peak, Ivan Dragushinov of MRS told Focus Radio.
He said the tourist had not got lost and had made the emergency call himself. "He called 112 and said that he had had an incident and had injured his leg and his arm. After specifying his location, our teams from Borovets and Sofia headed to the place. At the moment the rescuers are with him, they are taking care of him," Dragushinov explained. In his words, the man is in good condition. He will be transported to the Samokov hospital.
