A substance contained in liquids for e-cigarettes and hookahs will be included in the the drug list. This envisages a change in the Ordinance on the Procedure for Classification of Plants and Substances as Narcotic, proposed by the Ministry of Health.

5F-MDMB-PICA will be controlled by its inclusion in Schedule I - Plants and substances presenting high risk to public health due to the harmful effect of abuse thereof, which are prohibited for use in human and veterinary medicine.

The substance is from the group of synthetic cannabinoids. In addition to damaging the central nervous system, cardiovascular system and kidneys, the synthetic cannabinoids to which this substance belongs are significantly more addictive than marijuana.

The proposal relates to an established clinical case of a patient hospitalized as a matter of urgency following the use of a cigarette containing the synthetic cannabinoid 5F-MDMB-PICA. The substance is already under control in the US, with reported cases of intoxication.

By chemical structure and pharmacological properties, the substance can be considered as an analogue of the already synthesized cannabinoid 5F-ADB in Bulgaria in Schedule I , for which there is a fatal case reported on the territory of the country.