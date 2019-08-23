Putin and Erdogan Discussed the Situation in Syria over the Phone

World | August 23, 2019, Friday // 16:30| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Putin and Erdogan Discussed the Situation in Syria over the Phone novinite.bg

Presidents of Turkey and Russia Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin have discussed the situation in Syria over the phone, Reuters and TASS reported.

Erdogan told Putin that the attacks by the Syrian army in northwestern Syria are causing a humanitarian crisis and are threatening Turkey's national security. The Turkish president has also indicated that the attacks violate the ceasefire in Idlib and harm the efforts to settle peace in Syria, BTA reports.

According to information from the Kremlin, an establishment of a constitutional commission in Syria was also discussed in a telephone conversation initiated by the Turkish side.

Putin and Erdogan also talked about coordination issues between the two countries.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Vladimir Putin, Recep Erdogan, turkey, Russia, Syria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria