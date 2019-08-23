Putin and Erdogan Discussed the Situation in Syria over the Phone

Presidents of Turkey and Russia Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin have discussed the situation in Syria over the phone, Reuters and TASS reported.

Erdogan told Putin that the attacks by the Syrian army in northwestern Syria are causing a humanitarian crisis and are threatening Turkey's national security. The Turkish president has also indicated that the attacks violate the ceasefire in Idlib and harm the efforts to settle peace in Syria, BTA reports.

According to information from the Kremlin, an establishment of a constitutional commission in Syria was also discussed in a telephone conversation initiated by the Turkish side.

Putin and Erdogan also talked about coordination issues between the two countries.