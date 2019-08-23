PM Borissov: The Agriculture Portfolio for Mariya Gabriel - Nonsense

Someone has made up a nonsense and you want me to comment on it, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said in response to a journalistic question regarding the portfolio of Bulgarian Commissioner Mariya Gabriel, Focus News Agency reports.

"You need to learn to ask about things that matter, not about someone's nonsense. Why would we want Agriculture, the money there is clearly and accurately distributed between all countries. Someone has fabricated this nonsense so that later it would like we didn’t get it. I am sick of fake news," Borissov commented.

"We want modern portfolios - cybersecurity, IT management. I said that a month and a half ago to the EC. I’m telling you clearly and accurately – the portfolio we have now, plus an expansion to it,” said the prime minister.