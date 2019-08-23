Two New Cases of West Nile Fever in Bulgaria

Two new cases of West Nile fever in Bulgaria. The infection was confirmed after research by the Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases.

The patients are a 2-year-old child from Burgas and a 64-year-old man from Montana. They have inflammation of the brain.

With the new patients, there are already four cases of West Nile fever in Bulgaria.

