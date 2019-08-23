Doctors, Hospitals and Pharmacies - with Reports For the Protection of Personal Data
After the cyberattack against the NRA, which exposed the tax data of 5 million Bulgarians, the institutions took urgent measures to protect the medical records of all Bulgarians. All doctors, hospitals, medical centers, laboratories and pharmacies prepare reports on the protection of personal data, bTV reported.
According to the Department of Health, the biggest risk of hacking is through music and movie sites. Therefore, all doctors have been instructed not to use office computers for entertainment. The same applies to nurses.
The health ministry reports deadline expired on August 20th.
