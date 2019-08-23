Bulgaria is Under Number 13 Wine Destination in the World

Bulgaria is ranked as the 13th best wine destination in the world by the British website lastminute.com by its Wine Travel Index.



Our country is ahead of Greece (# 14) and even Australia (# 15). New Zealand, which is also a popular wine region, remains only 18th.

But before us are countries like Cyprus, Chile, Hungary, Croatia, Serbia.

Number 1 in the ranking is Italy, followed by France and Spain.

For Bulgaria, it is indicated that it has 20 wineries open for public visits, 43 wine tasting opportunities and 406 wine prizes.



The full list you can find here.