Bulgaria Ranks Last in the EU in Online Holiday Booking

Bulgaria ranks last in the European Union (EU) in online holiday booking, Eurostat statistics for 2017 show.

In the EU in 2017, 50% of internet users said they had booked their vacations online. Only 17% of the Bulgarian population planned their vacations this way.

Luxembourg, Switzerland, Finland and Germany are at the top with 73, 66, 65 and 64 percent respectively. Romania is just ahead of Bulgaria by 18%.

Traditionally, planning holidays or trips online is more common among Bulgarian internet users between the ages of 25 and 34 (55%).