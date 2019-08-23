Bulgaria Ranks Last in the EU in Online Holiday Booking

Business » TOURISM | August 23, 2019, Friday // 12:46| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Ranks Last in the EU in Online Holiday Booking

Bulgaria ranks last in the European Union (EU) in online holiday booking, Eurostat statistics for 2017 show.

In the EU in 2017, 50% of internet users said they had booked their vacations online. Only 17% of the Bulgarian population planned their vacations this way.

Luxembourg, Switzerland, Finland and Germany are at the top with 73, 66, 65 and 64 percent respectively. Romania is just ahead of Bulgaria by 18%.

Traditionally, planning holidays or trips online is more common among Bulgarian internet users between the ages of 25 and 34 (55%).

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: booking, online, Bulgaria, EU, eurostat, tourism
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria