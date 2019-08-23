The Beauty of the Amazon Jungle - The "Lungs of the Earth" (GALLERY)

Destruction of these forests can have a devastating impact on all humanity.



The Amazon forests or ''the lungs'' of the Earth. It is one of the most beautiful regions of the planet, but much of it remains poorly understood.



The Amazon jungle covers an area of ​​about 5.5 million square kilometers, making it the largest equatorial forest on the planet. It is part of eight countries - Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Venezuela, Ecuador, Bolivia, Guyana and Sirun, as well as French Guiana.

The Amazon runs some of the longest and deepest rivers on Earth, including the Amazon.

The Amazon equatorial forests are distinguished by the highest biodiversity known on our planet. The number of known species of plants and animals there is greater than anywhere in the world. They make up about 10% of all living species on Earth.

The Amazon is home to over 40,000 species of flowering plants and, according to some studies, hosts some 400 billion trees of over 16,000 species.







Vertebrates are represented by more than 2200 species of birds, 2500 species of fish, 430 species of mammals, 428 species of amphibians and 378 species of reptiles.







Fires in the Amazon are a fact every year. This year, however, the problem huge. Destroying ''the lungs'' of the planet would be devastating to all of humanity. Forests in the Brazilian jungle provide at least 20% of the fresh oxygen in the atmosphere, environmentalists recall.