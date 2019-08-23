Restoration of the Viaduct of Struma Motorway Will Cost BGN 1.86 million

The repair and restoration of the viaduct from Struma Motorway near Dupnitsa, which was damaged by the fire on August 13, will continue for four months, said Road Infrastructure Agency Manager Georgi Terziyski, who is inspecting the course of clearing the terrain under the bridge. The repairs will start shortly after the clean-up and will cost an estimated one million and 860 thousand levs, he added. However, the movement will not be stopped throughout the entire repair, assured Georgi Terziyski.

By the end of the day, the 27 district roads in the country must announce the results of inspections to see if there are similar illegal dumps, garages or other sites under or around the road infrastructure elsewhere.

"But according to preliminary information, yes, there are violations, there are even curious cases, I can say, there are tires in many places", Terziyski said.

The construction company, for which Horizon revealed that it illegally uses a terrain under the viaduct of Struma Motorway near Blagoevgrad as a auto park for its trucks, will be fined from BGN 200 to BGN 2000, said Georgi Terziyski.

Terziyski found on the spot that the trucks had been removed. Asked when he was informed that a company actively involved in the construction of Struma Motorway was in violation of exclusive state-owned terrain, he said:

"After the Struma incident on the 14th (August), I was informed that there was such a case and I immediately ordered a review."

The company will be issued an act of administrative misconduct and a fine will be imposed.

Monthly monitoring will be carried out at the regional road administrations regarding the management of the road infrastructure and the removal of illegal sites under and in the servicing of the facilities.