250 Acres of Oak Forest and Pastures Burned near Vetren

250 acres of oak forest and pastures burned yesterday near Vetren. The fire started from the old landfill of the city, which, according to the district government, should be safe. Throughout the night, firefighting teams from Pazardzhik and Belovo, as well as forestry officials, kepт a sharp eye on the flames. At the moment the fire is localized, but the smoke is settling over Vetren
