Russia introduced the world's first floating nuclear power plant. It bears the name "Akademik Lomonosov". The crew is ready to sail from Murmansk for a long voyage along the Northern Sea Route to Chukotka, Lyubomir Boyadzhiev wrote for NOVA TV.

The voyage of the reactor is expected to last between four and six weeks, depending on weather conditions and the amount of ice on the road.

Rosenergoatom says the main advantage of the reactor is its mobility, which allows it to reach any place where energy is needed.

Critics, however, recall the Soviet-era nuclear accidents to this day. And Greenpeace called the floating reactor a "nuclear Titanic."