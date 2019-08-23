RIA: We Are Ready to Release One of Struma's Highway Lanes by the End of the Day

Society | August 23, 2019, Friday // 09:25| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: RIA: We Are Ready to Release One of Struma's Highway Lanes by the End of the Day www.pixabay.com

"The load capacity of the lane towards Sofia will be tested today. The preliminary results of the tests are very encouraging. We are ready to launch the lane towards Sofia by the end of the day." This was announced by eng. Georgi Terziyski, Chairman of the Board of Directors of RIA, NOVA reported.

He is currently conducting an on-site inspection to determine how is the waste cleanup going after the fire a few weeks ago. Eng. Terziyski is not committed to predicting exactly when the waste will be removed, but reported that there is a prescription to the travel agency from RIEW - Pernik.

By September 2nd, the RIA has to clear the area for which it is responsible - 2.5 meters of space under the highway. "The municipality of Dupnitsa approached us in 2018. Upon further inspection, no waste was found. The Regional Inspectorate of Environment and Water reported to us on August 20th with a directive the clean up to be done by September 2nd,” said the head of the Road Infrastructure Agency.

"Yesterday we asked the control authorities - RIEW and Dupnitsa Municipality to tell us where to deposit. The problem will be solved when the whole thing is settled legally," he said.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: RIA, Struma Highway, lane
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria