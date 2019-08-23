RIA: We Are Ready to Release One of Struma's Highway Lanes by the End of the Day

"The load capacity of the lane towards Sofia will be tested today. The preliminary results of the tests are very encouraging. We are ready to launch the lane towards Sofia by the end of the day." This was announced by eng. Georgi Terziyski, Chairman of the Board of Directors of RIA, NOVA reported.

He is currently conducting an on-site inspection to determine how is the waste cleanup going after the fire a few weeks ago. Eng. Terziyski is not committed to predicting exactly when the waste will be removed, but reported that there is a prescription to the travel agency from RIEW - Pernik.

By September 2nd, the RIA has to clear the area for which it is responsible - 2.5 meters of space under the highway. "The municipality of Dupnitsa approached us in 2018. Upon further inspection, no waste was found. The Regional Inspectorate of Environment and Water reported to us on August 20th with a directive the clean up to be done by September 2nd,” said the head of the Road Infrastructure Agency.

"Yesterday we asked the control authorities - RIEW and Dupnitsa Municipality to tell us where to deposit. The problem will be solved when the whole thing is settled legally," he said.